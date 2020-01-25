Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

None like Sushil Modi in giving character certificate: Prashant Kishor

IndiaTimes Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
Poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Saturday launched a blistering attack against Bihar deputy chief minister and BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi bringing to fore the widening differences between the two leaders.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

‘Modi govt itself said that NPR is the first step for NRC’: Prashant Kishor [Video]‘Modi govt itself said that NPR is the first step for NRC’: Prashant Kishor

JDU Vice-President and political strategist Prashant Kishor has said that the Modi government has itself on numerous occasions said that the NPR is the first step towards NRC.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:24Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sushil Modi gave certificate to Nitish after he became deputy chief minister, says Prashant Kishor

On Saturday, Kishor targeted the Bihar deputy chief minister tweeting, "There is no substitute to Sushil Modi in giving character certificate to people. Earlier,...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

Candolime

Al Kapai RT @NH_India: The rift between the #BJP and the #JDU in #Bihar deepened further after poll strategist #PrashantKishor launched a blistering… 3 days ago

RajneetiNews

Rajneeti News Rajneeti News (None like Sushil Modi in giving character certificate: Prashant Kishor - Times of India) PATNA: Pol… https://t.co/7rfuFshq4o 3 days ago

NarayanRuRu

@Narayanaswamy Social Entrepreneur IIM-B @PrashantKishor @SushilModi @NitishKumar @republic Remember your favourable statements in 2011 for BJP? In politi… https://t.co/CaGWTapiMR 3 days ago

varun18vijay

Varun Vijay RT @timesofindia: None like Sushil Modi in giving character certificate: Prashant Kishor https://t.co/B8X57dUUn5 https://t.co/sVtPDopxEd 3 days ago

timesofindia

Times of India None like Sushil Modi in giving character certificate: Prashant Kishor https://t.co/B8X57dUUn5 https://t.co/sVtPDopxEd 3 days ago

MH_Matloob

Matloob Husain RT @TOIIndiaNews: None like Sushil Modi in giving character certificate: Prashant Kishor https://t.co/ZPlNH9BhMr 3 days ago

Aryan02613989

Aryan 'None like Sushil Modi in giving character certificate' https://t.co/pvZE46YTgl https://t.co/aQqniX6qv1 3 days ago

Balacha54900887

Balachandran V Is Pappu or Mamta behind Prashanth Kishore, he shall disclose. - https://t.co/b84SXySxrC 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.