Republic Day 2020: Six army personnel to get Shaurya Chakra, 32 to receive Ati Vishisht Seva Medal

Saturday, 25 January 2020
A total of 151 Sena Medals, including 10 Param Vishisht Seva Medal, 32  Ati Vishisht Seva Medal and 8 Yudh Seva Medal (YSM) have been announced honouring army personnel for their dedicated work towards the nation.   
