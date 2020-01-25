Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Former JNU student Sharjeel Imam booked for sedition by Aligarh police

IndiaTimes Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
Aligarh police have booked former JNU student Sharjeel Imam under sedation charges for the alleged anti-national statement he made while addressing students of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) who were protesting against CAA in the campus on January 16.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

JNU violence: Delhi police Crime Branch begins probe, security tightened [Video]JNU violence: Delhi police Crime Branch begins probe, security tightened

Delhi Police Crime Branch team arrived at JNU on Tuesday. The crime branch team will investigate JNU violence. On January 5, a masked mob attacked students and teachers at JNU. Left and Right-leaning..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:08Published

JNU Violence: Blind student thrashed as police refused to help. Watch as he narrates the horror [Video]JNU Violence: Blind student thrashed as police refused to help. Watch as he narrates the horror

Blind Student Surya Prakash narrates the horror when goons barged into his room and beat him up with rods. He called up the police for help but the police allegedly told him to get beaten up first . He..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 09:11Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Shivani2297

Shivani Sharma Assam’s BJP-led coalition govt. has filed a sedition case against the mastermind of #ShaheenBaghProtest & former JN… https://t.co/kQm0KhnW53 1 minute ago

InsomniacPrat

Prateek RT @indiatvnews: 'Aim is to cut Assam and Northeast from India': Former JNU student Sharjeel Imam at Shaheen Bagh protest #ShaheenBagh #S… 4 minutes ago

NK02229225

NK RT @Manesha76: SHOCKING: former JNU student Sharjeel Imam instigates Shaheen Baug protestors and says ‘cut off Assam from India' by blockin… 4 minutes ago

latestly

LatestLY FIR Registered Against #SharjeelImam, Former JNU Student, For His 'Cut #Assam from India' Statement at… https://t.co/QlhDqfuNX9 16 minutes ago

TirangaTimes781

Tiranga Times (Assam) Assam to register case against former JNU student Sharjeel Imam https://t.co/HOGqQgQCph via @timesofindia 30 minutes ago

RPPATTNAIK1

HINDU R.P.PATTNAIK 'This Dangerous Evil parasite must be wiped out of our country... Aim is to cut Assam and Northeast from India': Fo… https://t.co/IWNM3YUawB 47 minutes ago

sumitkbehera

Sumit Kumar Behera Finally, Sharjeel Imam (Former JNU student) speaking at Shaheen Bagh has revealed motive behind their protest agai… https://t.co/uOG74R8Cyw 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.