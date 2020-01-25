Global  

Goverment urges people to come forward and report coronavirus symptoms, sets up helpline

IndiaTimes Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
The government has urged people with travel history to China since January 1 this year to voluntarily report themselves to authorities if they experience symptoms related to the deadly novel coronavirus (nCoV) such as fever, cough and respiratory distress.
