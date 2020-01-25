Goverment urges people to come forward and report coronavirus symptoms, sets up helpline

Saturday, 25 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The government has urged people with travel history to China since January 1 this year to voluntarily report themselves to authorities if they experience symptoms related to the deadly novel coronavirus (nCoV) such as fever, cough and respiratory distress. 👓 View full article



