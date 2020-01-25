Global  

Naseeruddin Shah's daughter Heeba booked for assaulting women; says, 'I hit them but they started it'

Bollywood Life Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
Bollywood News: Actor Naseeruddin Shah's daughter, Heeba Shah has been charged with assaulting two women at a veterinary clinic a couple of days ago. As per the reports, she was abusive and also slapped workers.
Entertainment news: Naseeruddin Shah's daughter Heeba assaults vet clinic staff in Mumbai, case registered

The incident was captured in the CCTV installed at the clinic and the footage was submitted with the Versova Police. The CCTV footage shows Heeba slapping and...
Zee News

Naseeruddin Shah's daughter beats up women employees at vet clinic

Mumbai, Jan 25 (IANS) Acclaimed actor Naseeruddin Shah's daughter Heeba Shah had beaten up two women employees of a veterinary clinic here.
Sify


