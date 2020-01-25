Global  

Padma Awards 2020: Padma Vibhushan for Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj; Padma Bhushan for Manohar Parrikar; check list here

DNA Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
This year, the Padma Vibhushan has been awarded to seven people, the Padma Bhushan to 16 individuals and the Padma Shree to 118 people
Padma Vibhushan for Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj, George Fernandes posthumously; Manohar Parrikar given Padma Bhushan, Padma Shree for 118

This year, 7 people have been chosen for Padma Vibhushan, sixteen have been given the Padma Bhushan and 118 the Padma Shri for their outstanding achievements and...
Zee News Also reported by •HinduIndiaTimes

2020 Padma Awards - Full list

Arun Jaitley, George Fernandes and Sushma Swaraj get Padma Vibhushans posthumously.
Hindu Also reported by •IndiaTimes

Ballugreat

BalrajSinghKarakoti 🇮🇳 RT @India_AllSports: Padma Awards announced: Mary Kom conferred with Padma Vibhushan P.V Sindhu conferred with Padma Bhushan Zaheer Khan… 14 seconds ago

Haasini25

Haasini RT @amanthejourno: Padma Awards for 8 sportsperson this year: @MangteC - P Vibhushan @Pvsindhu1 - P Bhushan Padma Sri for : @ImZaheer @im… 3 minutes ago

gsarin

Gaurav Sarin RT @rajeshkalra: Two of the most deserving champions of India. Mary Kom to be conferred Padma Vibhushan, PV Sindhu to get Padma Bhushan ⁦@M… 3 minutes ago

dhruvan992

ധ്രുവൻ RT @keveeyes: Padma Vibhushan posthumously to four giants. Swamy Viswesha theertha, Pejwar Mutt, George Fernandez, Arun Jaitley & Sushma S… 8 minutes ago

ClassicalClaps

ClassicalClaps Padma Vibhushan to Pt. Chhannulal Mishra and Padma Bhushan to Pt. Ajoy Chakrabarty along with Padmashri to five Cla… https://t.co/EJGbCUbMxj 10 minutes ago

air_jain

Rajesh Jain.air RT @airnewsalerts: Padma Awards announced Padma Vibhushan to George Fernandes,Arun Jaitley,Sushma Swaraj amongst 4 others https://t.co/8ab… 19 minutes ago

skiyer77

Sajith krishnan Modi-fied ! RT @OpIndia_com: Padma Awards announced: Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj, George Fernandes awarded Padma Vibhushan posthumously https://t.co/K… 22 minutes ago

TheSanghiGuy

🇮🇳आदर्श सिंह🇮🇳 RT @PIB_India: #PadmaAwards2020 announced #PadmaAwards - one of the highest civilian Awards of the country, are conferred in three categor… 25 minutes ago

