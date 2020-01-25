Padma Awards 2020: Padma Vibhushan for Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj; Padma Bhushan for Manohar Parrikar; check list here

BalrajSinghKarakoti 🇮🇳 RT @India_AllSports: Padma Awards announced: Mary Kom conferred with Padma Vibhushan P.V Sindhu conferred with Padma Bhushan Zaheer Khan… 14 seconds ago

Haasini RT @amanthejourno: Padma Awards for 8 sportsperson this year: @MangteC - P Vibhushan @Pvsindhu1 - P Bhushan Padma Sri for : @ImZaheer @im… 3 minutes ago

Gaurav Sarin RT @rajeshkalra: Two of the most deserving champions of India. Mary Kom to be conferred Padma Vibhushan, PV Sindhu to get Padma Bhushan ⁦@M… 3 minutes ago

ധ്രുവൻ RT @keveeyes: Padma Vibhushan posthumously to four giants. Swamy Viswesha theertha, Pejwar Mutt, George Fernandez, Arun Jaitley & Sushma S… 8 minutes ago

ClassicalClaps Padma Vibhushan to Pt. Chhannulal Mishra and Padma Bhushan to Pt. Ajoy Chakrabarty along with Padmashri to five Cla… https://t.co/EJGbCUbMxj 10 minutes ago

Rajesh Jain.air RT @airnewsalerts: Padma Awards announced Padma Vibhushan to George Fernandes,Arun Jaitley,Sushma Swaraj amongst 4 others https://t.co/8ab… 19 minutes ago

Sajith krishnan Modi-fied ! RT @OpIndia_com: Padma Awards announced: Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj, George Fernandes awarded Padma Vibhushan posthumously https://t.co/K… 22 minutes ago