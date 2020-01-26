Google marks India's 71st Republic Day with a doodle depicting country's rich cultural heritage

11 hours ago < > Embed Credit: Oneindia - Published Republic Day 2020: Who is Bolsonaro, India's chief guest for the parade? |OneIndia News 01:38 India's Republic Day chief guest Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is also known as Trump of the tropics. Why? Well, he too is an ultra nationalist, who assumed power in Brazil in 2019 on an anti-corruption and pro-gun agenda. His campaign slogan was Brazil before everything and God above all. He is...