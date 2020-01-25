Global  

Ministry to devise discharge policy for Coronavirus; 2 Mumbai cases come back negative

Mid-Day Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
Two out of three samples collected from persons who were quarantined in Mumbai tested negative for Coronavirus, however the BMC and the health ministry are treading with caution. The health ministry plans to come up with a discharge policy first, after which the two patients will be discharged.

The Coronavirus presents much...
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: UK confirms 31 tested for coronavirus - all negative

UK confirms 31 tested for coronavirus - all negative 00:43

 The Department of Health and Social Care says it has tested 31 suspected cases of coronavirus, and all tested negative. Forty-one people are known to have died in China after contracting the virus, which has now spread to 14 countries. More than 1,200 cases have been confirmed worldwide.

