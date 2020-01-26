Global  

Republic Day 2020 live: Delhi under multi-layered security cover

Hindu Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Special security arrangements have been made for Brazilian President Bolsonaro, who is the chief guest for the 71st Republic Day parade
Youth should remember Gandhi's 'gift of Ahimsa': President on Republic Day eve

President Ram Nath Kovind congratulated the country on the eve of the 71st Republic Day in his address to the nation

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:21Published

Amit Sadh's special message for Republic Day

Amit Sadh's special message for Republic Day #AmitSadh, #Bollywood, #RepublicDay #DurgaChakravarty

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:56Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Republic Day: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to fallen soldiers at National War Memorial

*New Delhi:* Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid homage to the fallen soldiers by laying a wreath at the newly-built National War Memorial (NWM) at India...
Mid-Day

B-Town greet nation with Republic day wishes

New Delhi [India], Jan 26 (ANI): As the nation celebrates its 71st Republic Day on Sunday, big-starry names of Bollywood got high in the spirit of patriotism and...
Sify


JagranEnglish

#RepublicDay | 21 Gun Salute is presented by 2233 Field Battery under the command of Lieutenant Colonel C Sandeep… 16 minutes ago

