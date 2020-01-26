Prime Minister Modi wishes nation on 71st Republic Day

This would be the first time the Prime Minister of the country will lay a wreath at the National War Memorial on the occasion of the Republic Day.

Capital under multi-layered, ground-to-air security cover for Republic Day celebrations Aided by dozens of drones in the air and hundreds of CCTV cameras and facial recognition devices, besides several anti-aircraft guns on the ground, the security...

IndiaTimes 57 minutes ago Also reported by • Zee News

