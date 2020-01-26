Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Republic Day 2020: Multi-layered security cover deployed at Rajpath

DNA Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
The security arrangement has been done in layers, with the first three layers of the security being handled by the Delhi Police, under the direct supervision of the two additional Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs). The Delhi Police, in its three layers of security, will secure the New Delhi border.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

The British public - Bristol / Plymouth - give their opinion on news that Prince Harry and Meghan will step back as senior royal [Video]The British public - Bristol / Plymouth - give their opinion on news that Prince Harry and Meghan will step back as senior royal

Alison Trott, 52, a business owner from Plymouth, Devon, said: "Well, I'm not surprised by the decision. Whether it's right or wrong is difficult for someone like me to say really. "It doesn't..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 02:23Published

Mike Pompeo Criticized Russia And China's UN Veto [Video]Mike Pompeo Criticized Russia And China's UN Veto

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo criticized a veto by Russia and China of a United Nations security council resolution. According to CNN, the resolution would allow humanitarian aid to reach Syrian..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Capital under multi-layered, ground-to-air security cover for Republic Day celebrations

Aided by dozens of drones in the air and hundreds of CCTV cameras and facial recognition devices, besides several anti-aircraft guns on the ground, the security...
IndiaTimes

Security beefed up ahead of Republic Day celebrations; Delhi Police, paramilitary task forces to monitor

The security arrangement has been done in layers, with the first three layers of the security being handled by the Delhi Police
DNA

You Might Like


Tweets about this

bomovie365

Slnews9 official Capital under multi-layered, ground-to-air security cover for Republic Day celebrations https://t.co/ecU9HiT4um 51 minutes ago

mdabuzarkhan15

MD ABUZAR KHAN RT @dna: #RepublicDay2020: Multi-layered security cover deployed at Rajpath #RepublicDayIndia #RepublicDay #गणतंत्र_दिवस https://t.co/P… 1 hour ago

VIPortalINC

VIPortal INC Republic Day 2020: National capital under multi-layered, ground-to-air security cover for R-Day celebrations… https://t.co/xZjsgbtZ0b 1 hour ago

greatindiablog

GreatIndiaBlog Capital under multi-layered, ground-to-air security cover for Republic Day celebrations via India News | Latest Ne… https://t.co/prlAUdxRAh 2 hours ago

ssharma68

Lt. Cmdr S K Sharma Republic Day: Delhi under multi-layered, ground-to-air security cover https://t.co/4eNbKRgper 2 hours ago

THNewDelhi

The Hindu - Delhi With the 71st #RepublicDay celebrations set to begin in #NewDelhi shortly, the entire national capital has been put… https://t.co/JBenJw00tz 2 hours ago

CharmChawm

chawmganguly RT @ttindia: With the 71st Republic Day celebrations set to begin shortly, Delhi has been put under a multi-layered, ground-to-air security… 2 hours ago

ttindia

The Telegraph With the 71st Republic Day celebrations set to begin shortly, Delhi has been put under a multi-layered, ground-to-a… https://t.co/uYrjRdvHi5 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.