Republic Day: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to fallen soldiers at National War Memorial

Mid-Day Sunday, 26 January 2020
*New Delhi:* Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid homage to the fallen soldiers by laying a wreath at the newly-built National War Memorial (NWM) at India Gate here ahead of the 71st Republic Day celebrations.

The Prime Minister was received at the war memorial by the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the first-ever Chief...
News video: Watch: Jair Bolsonaro meets PM Modi, EAM Jaishankar in New Delhi

Watch: Jair Bolsonaro meets PM Modi, EAM Jaishankar in New Delhi 03:33

 Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital on Saturday. The two leaders held delegation level talks.

PM Narendra Modi paid homage to India’s martyrs at the National War Memorial ahead of the Republic Day Parade.

PM Narendra Modi to pay homage to martyrs at National War Memorial ahead of R-Day celebrations

This would be the first time the Prime Minister of the country will lay a wreath at the National War Memorial on the occasion of the Republic Day. 
CAA: BJP to bring out booklet on agony of refugees

The Bharatiya Janata Party State unit has decided to use the occasion of Republic Day to compliment Prime Minister Narendra Modi for amending the Citi
