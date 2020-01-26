Republic Day: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to fallen soldiers at National War Memorial

Sunday, 26 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

*New Delhi:* Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid homage to the fallen soldiers by laying a wreath at the newly-built National War Memorial (NWM) at India Gate here ahead of the 71st Republic Day celebrations.



The Prime Minister was received at the war memorial by the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the first-ever Chief... 👓 View full article

