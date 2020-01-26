On Republic Day, India gifts 30 ambulances, 6 buses to Nepal
Sunday, 26 January 2020 () Kathmandu [Nepal], Jan 26 (ANI): New Delhi on Sunday gifted 30 ambulances and six buses to various hospitals, non-profit charitable organizations and educational institutions of Nepal on the occasion of India's 71st Republic Day.
A full dress rehearsal was held at Sports Stadium in J&K's Doda. The dress rehearsal comes ahead of Republic Day celebrations. Additional Deputy Commissioner Kishori Lal Sharma unfurled the tricolor. January 26 marks the Republic Day of India.
Google dedicates a special doodle to mark India's 71st Republic Day, which captured the country's rich cultural heritage that permeates and unites the diverse... DNA Also reported by •Sify •IndiaTimes •Business Wire
You Might Like
Tweets about this
KD 🇮🇳 RT @ani_digital: On Republic Day, India gifts 30 ambulances, 6 buses to Nepal
Read @ANI Story l https://t.co/sHitzeB3Mz https://t.co/HO2lX… 2 minutes ago