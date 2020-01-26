On Republic Day, India gifts 30 ambulances, 6 buses to Nepal

The Republic Day is a national holiday of India, which is celebrated to mark the day when India officially adopted the Constitution of India. It is one of the...

Republic Day 2020: Varun Dhawan talks all things India, says country is 'symbolic of warmth, kindness and love' "Even now, I get up early on the Republic Day and watch the parade just as excitedly. That's like a ritual in our house," Varun Dhawan said.

DNA 12 hours ago



