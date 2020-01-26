Global  

On Republic Day, India gifts 30 ambulances, 6 buses to Nepal

Sify Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Kathmandu [Nepal], Jan 26 (ANI): New Delhi on Sunday gifted 30 ambulances and six buses to various hospitals, non-profit charitable organizations and educational institutions of Nepal on the occasion of India's 71st Republic Day.
