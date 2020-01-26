Global  

UK unveils new 50p Brexit coin

Sunday, 26 January 2020
London, Jan 26 (IANS) UK Chancellor Sajid Javid has unveiled a new 50p Brexit coin marking Britains departure from the European Union (EU) on January 31.
