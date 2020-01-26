India celebrates 71st Republic Day in presence of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro

President Ram Nath Kovind congratulated the country on the eve of the 71st Republic Day in his address to the nation

Republic Day 2020: Who is Bolsonaro, India's chief guest for the parade? |OneIndia News India's Republic Day chief guest Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is also known as Trump of the tropics. Why? Well, he too is an ultra nationalist, who assumed power in Brazil in 2019 on an.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:38Published 19 hours ago