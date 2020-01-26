India celebrates 71st Republic Day in presence of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro
Sunday, 26 January 2020 () Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro was the chief guest for this year's ceremony which started with Prime Minister Narendra Modi paying tributes to martyrs at the National War Memorial. This was the third time that a Brazilian president was the chief guest at the Republic Day.
