India celebrates 71st Republic Day in presence of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro

IndiaTimes Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro was the chief guest for this year's ceremony which started with Prime Minister Narendra Modi paying tributes to martyrs at the National War Memorial. This was the third time that a Brazilian president was the chief guest at the Republic Day.
India celebrates 71st Republic Day, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is Chief Guest

 INDIA CELEBRATES 71st REPUBLIC DAY, PADMA VIBHUSHAN AWARDS: ARUN JAITLEY, SUSHMA SWARAJ AND GEORGE FERNANDES, SONIA GANDHI HITS OUT AT MODI GOVT, TELANGANA CM K CHANDRASEKHAR RAO: WILL PASS RESOLUTION AGAINST CAA, COURT: NO FURTHER DIRECTIONS REQUIRED ON NIRBHAYA CONVICT'S PLEA, CORONAVIRUS MENACE

