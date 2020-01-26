Global  

Republic Day: Air India distributes 30000 national flags among its passengers

IndiaTimes Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
It was the first Republic Day celebration in Srinagar after the abrogation of Article 370 provisions that gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.
Watch: Full dress rehearsal of 2020 Republic Day Parade

Full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade 2020 was held in the national capital.

 Full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade 2020 was held in the national capital.

Captain Tanya Shergill led an all-men contingent at the parade in Rajpath. Shergill is a fourth generation officer with the Army's Corps of Signals. She became the first woman parade adjutant for the..

ITBP JAWANS CELEBRATE REPUBLIC DAY IN LADAKH, ITBP JAWANS CELEBRATE REPUBLIC DAY AT 17, 000 FEET , INDIA CELEBRATES 71st REPUBLIC DAY. ITBP JAWANS CELEBRATE REPUBLIC DAY AT MINUS 20 DEGREES

The handmade flags, made of eco-friendly seed paper, prepared by Sahariya tribals of Madhya Pradesh, were distributed at the airports in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai,...
Full text of President's address on the eve of 71st Republic Day

President of India Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday addressed the nation on the eve of 71st Republic Day.
