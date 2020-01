Sunday, 26 January 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday continued his 'turban tradition' as he opted for a saffron headgear for celebrations of the country's 71st Republic Day . Modi opted for a 'bandhani' print headgear with a waist-long trail. The saffron turban had prints in a brighter shade of the same colour, interspersed with the same pattern in yellow.