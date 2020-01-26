China begins developing vaccine as coronavirus toll reaches 56 (2nd Ld)
Sunday, 26 January 2020 () Beijing, Jan 26 (IANS) China has started developing a vaccine against the rapidly-spreading deadly novel coronavirus strain that has claimed 56 lives and infected nearly 2,000 people in the country.
