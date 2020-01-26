Global  

China begins developing vaccine as coronavirus toll reaches 56 (2nd Ld)

Sify Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Beijing, Jan 26 (IANS) China has started developing a vaccine against the rapidly-spreading deadly novel coronavirus strain that has claimed 56 lives and infected nearly 2,000 people in the country.
News video: China Virus Infected And Death Toll Grows

China Virus Infected And Death Toll Grows 00:33

 Reuters is reporting that China has said 41 people have now died from a new coronavirus. The Coronavirus from Wuhan, China has now infected more than 1,300 people globally. Health authorities around the world are scrambling to prevent a global pandemic. The total number of confirmed cases in China...

