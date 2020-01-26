Global  

Bigg Boss 13: Fans come out in support of Shehnaaz Gill post her fight with Sidharth Shukla, trend #BornFighterSana

Bollywood Life Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Bigg Boss 13: Do you think Salman Khan should come and clear the misunderstanding between Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla?
News video: Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Tells Sidharth She Hates Him, Rashami Gets Into A Fight With Paras Mahira

Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Tells Sidharth She Hates Him, Rashami Gets Into A Fight With Paras Mahira 02:43

 Everyone’s favorite Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill had an ugly fight during a task. Things got so bad that Shehnaaz ended telling the TV actor that she hated him.

Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Sides With Asim-Rashami, Pushes Sidharth Shukla During A Task [Video]Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Sides With Asim-Rashami, Pushes Sidharth Shukla During A Task

Another captaincy task on Bigg Boss 13 took a turn for the worse as fights and cheating got it canceled.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:13Published

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Wants To Exit The House [Video]Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Wants To Exit The House

Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz’s fight stole all the limelight from every other thing unfolding in the Bigg Boss 13 house. T

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:02Published


Bigg Boss 13: Priyanka Chopra's sister Meera calls Sidharth Shukla 'villain and a fixed winner'

Bigg Boss 13: Meera Chopra came out in support of Asim and Rashami and called Sidharth Shukla villain and a fixed winner and slammed the makers for being biased...
Bollywood Life Also reported by •Mid-DayZee NewsDNA

Bigg Boss 13: Kasautii Zindagii Kay's Pooja Banerjee reveals she declined the show thrice this year; says, 'Not up for so much of negativity now' (Exclusive)

One of the most popular TV shows right now on the tube is the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13. The 13th edition has become one of the most successful...
Bollywood Life

