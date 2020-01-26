Global  

BSF exchanges sweets with Border Guards of Bangladesh on 71st Republic Day

Sify Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Jalpaiguri (West Bengal) [India], Jan 26 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) personnel on Sunday exchanged sweets with Border Guards of Bangladesh (BGB) at Fulbari crossing at Indo-Bangladesh border to celebrate the occasion of 71st Republic Day.
