BSF exchanges sweets with Border Guards of Bangladesh on 71st Republic Day

Jalpaiguri (West Bengal) [India], Jan 26 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) personnel on Sunday exchanged sweets with Border Guards of Bangladesh (BGB) at Fulbari crossing at Indo-Bangladesh border to celebrate the occasion of 71st Republic Day.



