Banned militant outfit ULFA-I takes responsibility for Assam bomb blasts Sunday, 26 January 2020 ( 20 minutes ago )

Earlier on Sunday (January 26), DGP Assam had also said that prima facie it seemed that five low-intensity blasts in the state were the handiwork of ULFA (I). 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Banned militant outfit ULFA-I takes responsibility for Assam bomb blasts Earlier on Sunday (January 26), DGP Assam had also said that prima facie it seemed that five low-intensity blasts in the state were the handiwork of ULFA (I).

Zee News 42 minutes ago





Tweets about this