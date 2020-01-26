Global  

Banned militant outfit ULFA-I takes responsibility for Assam bomb blasts

Zee News Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Earlier on Sunday (January 26), DGP Assam had also said that prima facie it seemed that five low-intensity blasts in the state were the handiwork of ULFA (I). 
