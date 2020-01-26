Global  

Congress sends copy of Constitution to PM Modi, says read it when you get time from dividing nation

IndiaTimes Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
On the occasion of the 71st Republic Day, the Congress on Sunday sent a copy of the Constitution to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and took a dig at him saying, "when you get time off from dividing the country, please do read it".
