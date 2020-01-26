Global  

India needs better opposition: Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee

IndiaTimes Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
India needs a better opposition which is the heart of any democracy and the ruling party should embrace that to keep it under check, noted economist and Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee said here on Sunday. "You can easily argue that Singapore had a successful dictator and can easily come back and talk about Zimbabwe. We can talk about this ad nauseum… At some level authority is an illusion," he said.
