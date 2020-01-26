Global  

Ulfa (I) claims responsibility for Assam blasts

IndiaTimes Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
The proscribed Myanmar-based anti-talk Ulfa (I) faction led by Paresh Baruah has claimed responsibility for the four blasts in upper Assam districts on Sunday morning as the country celebrated the 71st Republic Day. No one was hurt and there was no damage to any property. Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal condemned the act and has ordered an enquiry.
