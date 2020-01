Ulfa (I) claims responsibility for Assam blasts

Sunday, 26 January 2020 ( 41 minutes ago )

The proscribed Myanmar -based anti-talk Ulfa (I) faction led by Paresh Baruah has claimed responsibility for the four blasts in upper Assam districts on Sunday morning as the country celebrated the 71st Republic Day . No one was hurt and there was no damage to any property. Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal condemned the act and has ordered an enquiry.