MNS wing urges government to take back decision to award Padma Shri to Adnan Sami

Sunday, 26 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's (MNS) cinema wing chief Amey Khopkar on Sunday opposed Padma Shri award to singer Adnan Sami and called upon the central government to take back the decision.



"I greet everyone who has been conferred with the prestigious award except Adnan Sami. MNS opposes the move of giving the award to Adnan... 👓 View full article

