European Parliament to debate on anti-CAA resolution

IndiaTimes Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
The European Parliament is set to debate and vote on a resolution tabled by some of its members against India's Citizenship Amendment Act, which it says marks a “dangerous shift” in the country's citizenship regime. "The CAA marks a dangerous shift in the way citizenship will be determined in India and is set to create the largest statelessness crisis in the world and cause immense human suffering," the resolution says.
Recent related news from verified sources

European Parliament to hold debate on CAA

The European Parliament is set to debate and vote on a resolution tabled by some of its members against India's Citizenship Amendment Act. "The CAA marks a...
IndiaTimes

EU lawmakers intending to move draft resolution on CAA should engage with Indian govt for accurate assessment: Sources

New Delhi [India], Jan 27 (ANI): Members of the European Union Parliament intending to move a draft resolution on Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) should engage...
Sify

