'Read it when you get time from dividing the nation': Congress sends copy of Constitution to PM Modi on Republic Day

DNA Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
The amended citizenship act, Congress alleged, grossly violates Article 14 of the Constitution of India
Congress sends copy of Constitution to PM Modi

On the occasion of the 71st Republic Day, the Congress on Sunday sent a copy of the Constitution to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and took a dig at him saying,...
IndiaTimes

Congress sends copy of Constitution to PM Modi, says read it when you get time from dividing nation

On the occasion of the 71st Republic Day, the Congress on Sunday sent a copy of the Constitution to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and took a dig at him saying,...
IndiaTimes

Imnavee89042459

Imnaveen RT @INCIndia: Dear PM, The Constitution is reaching you soon. When you get time off from dividing the country, please do read it. Regard… 41 seconds ago

vikramjeet_vick

dass RT @Sandeep71121431: Cong sends copy of constitution to pm, says read it when you get time from dividing nation https://t.co/jlvPECYP3i 1 minute ago

ugoirene

Ugonma Nwankwo “In many markets from Indonesia to India to Kenya, it is unfair to impose the burden of consent on individuals to p… https://t.co/DqHODXzRUl 3 minutes ago

rahilbloch

rahil bloch RT @the_hindu: “Dear PM, The Constitution is reaching you soon. When you get time off from dividing the country, please do read it. Regards… 3 minutes ago

ArtiSharma001

#JaiShriRam🇮🇳ArtiSharma_VHS. Dr @Swamy39 Congress sends copy of Constitution to PM, asks him to  read it when he gets time off from divi… https://t.co/4vGOacVVLX 4 minutes ago

curiousdigger14

Rahul Khanna RT @timesofindia: Congress sends copy of Constitution to PM @narendramodi says read it when you get time from dividing nation https://t.co/… 5 minutes ago

