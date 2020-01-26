Global  

#MasterThirdLook : Thalapathy Vijay is ready to battle it out with Vijay Sethupathi

Bollywood Life Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
The third look of Master is here. Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathy are at loggerheads. It's raw and the rage is evident in their eyes. Lokesh Kanagaraj is directing the film and it is expected to release somewhere around April.
'Master' third look: Vijay Sethupathi and Thalapathy Vijay's fight is raw and bloody

The excitement for Thalapthy Vijay's 'Master' has doubled after the third look features Vijay vs Vijay Sethupathi
DNA

Thala Ajith's Viswasam BEATS Thalapathy Vijay's Sarkar and Bigil - here's how

Thala Ajith's Viswasam has beaten Thalapathy Vijay's Bigil and Sarkar, Sivakarthikeyan's Seema Raja and Vijay Antony's Pichaikkaran to achieve this milestone.
Bollywood Life

