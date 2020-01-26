Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad detained ahead of anti-CAA meet in Hyderabad

Zee News Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad was detained in Hyderabad on Sunday (January 26) hours before he was scheduled to participate in a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad joins the protest at Shaheen Bagh [Video]Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad joins the protest at Shaheen Bagh

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad joins the protest at Shaheen Bagh

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 02:08Published

Bhim Army chief urges people from all religions to join anti CAA protests [Video]Bhim Army chief urges people from all religions to join anti CAA protests

Bhim Army chief urges people from all religions to join anti CAA protests

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:40Published


Recent related news from verified sources

In next 10 days, 5,000 more Shaheen Baghs across country: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad

In the next 10 days, there will be 5,000 more protest sites like Shaheen Bagh across the country, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad said on Wednesday evening...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •HinduIndian ExpressDNA

Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad moves Delhi court seeking modification of bail conditions


IndiaTimes Also reported by •Indian ExpressHinduDNA

Tweets about this

Southlover4

South lover RT @timesofindia: #JustIn | Hyderabad Police arrests Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad. https://t.co/j61u3OE7Qa 11 seconds ago

twistedblaster

Ken Lundgreen CAA Unrest: Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad Detained in Hyderabad | ... https://t.co/xH6ShnhGb6 via @YouTube 33 seconds ago

themisscall

DogTogoD RT @RamaNewDelhi: "There was no public outcry against triple talaq and yet Modi heard it. There is a now a loud Muslim women's outcry again… 1 minute ago

NaseerGiyas

Naseer Giyas High Court rejected to issue a direction to police in connection with Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad programme… https://t.co/QquMvFD0iT 2 minutes ago

Gurucharan2703

Gurucharan singh RT @ANI: Telangana: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad has been detained by Hyderabad Police. (File pic) https://t.co/NDq80aCP2t 2 minutes ago

HeyRajeshJee

Rajesh Kumar #20xZoom Hyderabad police detain Bhim Army chief https://t.co/XnIZZGmUeE 5 minutes ago

StylishSouban

اسطا لش ثوبان RT @NADEEMGOUR_: In Hyderabad for Anti-CAA Protest, Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad Arrested.. He was released on condition bail just… 7 minutes ago

Zay_Dan_Lives

Stubborn Sentinel RT @AbbakkaHypatia: WHAT. WHEN. WHAT. https://t.co/XGzciXBxPs 7 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.