Indian Navy's Commodore Jyotin Raina awarded Nao Sena Medal for response after Pulwama attack Sunday, 26 January 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Commodore Jyotin Raina ensured that the Indian Navy 's Western Fleet was "stood to" combat any misadventure by the adversary after the terror attack. 👓 View full article

