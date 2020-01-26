Global  

Brad Pitt cannot stop talking about Jennifer Aniston, reveals a source close to the actor

Bollywood Life Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt recently met at Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020. Both met each other like long lost lovers that ignited dating rumours. Now, their friends suggest that there is a possibility of them coming back together.
 Brad Pitt was only joking when he referenced a Tinder profile during his Screen Actors Guild acceptance speech.

Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston's backstage moment at SAG Awards

Jennifer Aniston bagged the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for "The Morning Show".
Zee News

Here's What Brad Pitt Yelled at Jennifer Aniston to Get Her Attention at SAG Awards 2020

A photographer at the 2020 SAG Awards revealed what Brad Pitt was yelling at Jennifer Aniston just before they had their reunion backstage at the big awards...
Just Jared


