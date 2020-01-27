Global  

Amit Shah: Vote with such force that current is felt in Shaheen Bagh

Mid-Day Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday called upon people to vote in favour of BJP during the Delhi elections with such force that protestors at Shaheen Bagh "feel the current".

Addressing an election rally in Babarpur, Shah raised a number of issues of to attack the opposition and alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi,...
Amit Shah takes dig at Opposition for supporting Shaheen Bagh protest

Amit Shah takes dig at Opposition for supporting Shaheen Bagh protest

 Amit Shah takes dig at Opposition for supporting Shaheen Bagh protest

