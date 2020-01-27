No case of coronavirus in India, 4,359 passengers screened at airports today
Monday, 27 January 2020 () *New Delhi:* No case of the novel SARS-like coronavirus has been reported yet in India so far, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare while adding that a total of 4,359 passengers arriving from 22 flights were screened for the illness on Sunday. Last week, the Civil Aviation Ministry had initiated the thermal health...
While no positive case for novel coronavirus has been detected in India, seven more people who returned from China have been kept under observation. Samples of... IndiaTimes Also reported by •Zee News •bizjournals
Passengers arriving at international airports are to undergo thermal screening to identify potential carriers of the previously unknown Coronavirus (Nova... New Zealand Herald Also reported by •PRAVDA •WorldNews