No case of coronavirus in India, 4,359 passengers screened at airports today

Mid-Day Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
*New Delhi:* No case of the novel SARS-like coronavirus has been reported yet in India so far, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare while adding that a total of 4,359 passengers arriving from 22 flights were screened for the illness on Sunday. Last week, the Civil Aviation Ministry had initiated the thermal health...
News video: Thai airport screens passengers for coronavirus as country confirms fifth case of the illness

Thai airport screens passengers for coronavirus as country confirms fifth case of the illness 16:25

 Health officials screen passengers arriving at the airport in Bangkok, Thailand, today (Jan 25th) as the country confirmed its fifth case of coronavirus.

20 Million People Quarantined in China Due to Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]20 Million People Quarantined in China Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

20 Million People Quarantined in China Due to Coronavirus Outbreak. The government of China has suspended travel in and out of three cities, including Wuhan. According to 'USA Today,' at least 17..

Passengers narrowly escape after sailing boathouse suddenly catches fire in south India [Video]Passengers narrowly escape after sailing boathouse suddenly catches fire in south India

A double-decker boathouse carrying 16 passengers, 13 tourists and 3 crew members, suddenly caught fire while sailing across a lake in south India. The incident took place on January 23 near the..

7 more people under observation for possible exposure to novel coronavirus: Govt

While no positive case for novel coronavirus has been detected in India, seven more people who returned from China have been kept under observation. Samples of...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Zee Newsbizjournals

Wuhan virus: Airport passengers told to report symptoms, screening questioned

Wuhan virus: Airport passengers told to report symptoms, screening questionedPassengers arriving at international airports are to undergo thermal screening to identify potential carriers of the previously unknown Coronavirus (Nova...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •PRAVDAWorldNews

