Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

China reports 2,744 confirmed cases of coronavirus, 80 deaths

Sify Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Beijing, Jan 27 (IANS) Chinese health authorities announced Monday that 2,744 confirmed cases of pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV), including 461 in critical conditions, had been reported in the country by the end of Sunday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus crisis haunts China: We axplain the symptoms and prevention | Oneindia News

Coronavirus crisis haunts China: We axplain the symptoms and prevention | Oneindia News 04:20

 CORONAVIRUS- ONE MORE VIRUS ADDED TO THE DREADED LIST OF AGENTS OF INFECTION..IT IS ALSO KNOWN AS THE WUHAN VIRUS AND HAS LEFT THE SCIENTISTS BAFFLED AND THE CHINESE TOO TERRIFIED AS THE NUMBER OF CONFIRMED CASES OF CORONAVIRUS ACROSS CHINA CLIMBED SHARPLY TO MORE THAN 1,287 WITH AT LEAST 41 DEATHS...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

5 Confirmed Cases Of Coronavirus In The U.S. [Video]5 Confirmed Cases Of Coronavirus In The U.S.

Kate Raddatz reports that the newest cases are in California and Arizona (1:31). WCCO 4 Weekends – Jan. 26, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 01:31Published

China's National Health Commission news conference on coronavirus [Video]China's National Health Commission news conference on coronavirus

China's National Health Commission is providing an update on coronavirus outbreak.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 11:00Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus outbreak: Death toll in China reaches 80, over 2,700 infected

*Beijing:* Chinese health authorities on Monday said that 80 people have died due to the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) outbreak in the country, with 2,744...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Reuters IndiaSydney Morning Herald

Wuhan virus will have no impact on India's economy? Think again

*Singapore:* The Wuhan virus, now officially called 2019-nCoV, has been scaring a lot of people, especially in East Asia. Singapore which has close ties with...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this

HelenCRobertson

Helen Robertson China’s death toll from the coronavirus has climbed to at least 80 and there are over 2,700 confirmed cases https://t.co/CUxMeYXAyT 3 minutes ago

vii_science

viirulentscience RT @caixin: #nCoV2019 update: - Chinese officials confirm 2,755 cases of #coronavirus infection, 80 deaths - 40 overseas cases - U.S. conf… 3 minutes ago

t_n_mitsu

殿さま RT @QuickTake: BREAKING: The number of #coronavirus deaths rises to 80 and there are 2,744 confirmed cases, China’s National Health Commiss… 5 minutes ago

eric_daiber

Eric daiber RT @ruchikapatil14: Five confirmed cases of coronavirus in US; all infected traveled to Wuhan #coronoavirus #WuhanVirus #China https://t… 5 minutes ago

LegalKant

Ravi Kant - रवि कांत 🇧🇷🇮🇳 RT @caixin: #nCoV2019 update: - Worldwide confirmed #coronavirus cases rise to 2,096 as of Sunday evening. - China officials confirm 2,05… 5 minutes ago

mirabukhari

mira bukhari RT @malaymail: China death toll spikes to 80, over 2,700 cases confirmed | Malay Mail https://t.co/SNx3wSj4rp 10 minutes ago

liberohoseok

春节快乐🧧 RT @caixin: #CoronavirusOutbreak Update: -China has confirmed 2,755 cases of infection; -The U.S. confirmed two more cases, bringing its t… 10 minutes ago

LiniBee2

Line Bee RT @fackfellowat: "China’s National Health Committee reports 302 new cases on the mainland. Their locations have not yet been disclosed. T… 10 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.