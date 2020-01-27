China reports 2,744 confirmed cases of coronavirus, 80 deaths

2 days ago < > Embed Credit: Oneindia - Published Coronavirus crisis haunts China: We axplain the symptoms and prevention | Oneindia News 04:20 CORONAVIRUS- ONE MORE VIRUS ADDED TO THE DREADED LIST OF AGENTS OF INFECTION..IT IS ALSO KNOWN AS THE WUHAN VIRUS AND HAS LEFT THE SCIENTISTS BAFFLED AND THE CHINESE TOO TERRIFIED AS THE NUMBER OF CONFIRMED CASES OF CORONAVIRUS ACROSS CHINA CLIMBED SHARPLY TO MORE THAN 1,287 WITH AT LEAST 41 DEATHS...