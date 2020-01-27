Jonathan Knight Rockets fired at U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, Iraqi PM condemns attack | CBC News https://t.co/wbpLgE9APY 2 hours ago

We For News Iraqi PM condemns rocket attack on US embassy in Baghdad #IraqProtests #Iraq #USEmbassy https://t.co/k2kfzbSOkE 3 hours ago

DT Next Abdul Mahdi also confirmed that his government is committed to protecting all diplomatic missions and take all nece… https://t.co/8nBD0yXmtS 4 hours ago

KAG 2020 Halle❌ RT @BaghdadPostPlus: Iraq's caretaker PM Adil Abdul Mahdi has condemned the rocket attack on the US embassy in Baghdad, saying that such in… 4 hours ago

Duchess of Exeter #Brexit RT @OmmcomNews: The Iraqi caretaker Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi condemned the rocket attack on the US embassy in the Green Zone in cent… 5 hours ago