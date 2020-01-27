Global  

Iraqi PM condemns rocket attack on US embassy in Baghdad

Sify Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Baghdad, Jan 27 (IANS) The Iraqi caretaker Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi on Sunday condemned the rocket attack on the US embassy in the Green Zone in central Baghdad.
Recent related videos from verified sources

7 Bombs Strike Iraqi Joint Military Base Housing US Soldiers [Video]7 Bombs Strike Iraqi Joint Military Base Housing US Soldiers

At least four Iraqi soldiers were reportedly wounded on Sunday in the latest rocket attack on an Iraqi military base. Business Insider reports eight rockets were launched at the Balad joint airbase,..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published

Iraqi parliament calls for expulsion of foreign troops [Video]Iraqi parliament calls for expulsion of foreign troops

Vote comes after PM Abdul Mahdi recommended parliament take urgent measures to expel foreign troops from Iraq.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:22Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Nighttime rocket attack on US Embassy in Baghdad injured 1

BAGHDAD (AP) — A nighttime rocket attack on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad injured at least one embassy personnel member, staffers there said Monday. The two...
Seattle Times

U.S. Embassy in Baghdad Is Hit by Rocket Fire

For the second time in a week, rockets targeted the American Embassy in Baghdad. The Iraqi government promised a strong response.
NYTimes.com Also reported by •FOXNews.comCBC.caCTV NewsSifyNew Zealand HeraldZee NewsIndiaTimes

