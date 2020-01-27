Global  

Four rockets land near US embassy in Baghdad

Monday, 27 January 2020
Baghdad, Jan 27 (IANS) Four Katyusha rockets on Sunday landed near the US embassy in the heavily fortified Green Zone in central Baghdad, capital of Iraq, an Interior Ministry official said.
