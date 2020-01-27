5 new coronavirus cases confirmed in US

Monday, 27 January 2020 () Washington, Jan 27 (IANS) Five people in the US, all of whom visited the Chinese city of Wuhan, have been infected with the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV), said an official of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Health officials in Chicago and at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday confirmed the second U.S. case of the new coronavirus from China in a Chicago woman, and said as many as 63 potential cases in the U.S. were being investigated as the sometimes deadly illness continues to...