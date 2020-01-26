Global  

2023 deadline: Drive from Delhi to Mumbai in 12 hours

IndiaTimes Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Exactly three years from now, you will be able to drive down from Delhi to Mumbai in 12 hours, road transport minister Nitin Gadkari said. “January 26, 2023 has been set as the deadline for the Delhi-Mumbai expressway and there will be no compromise on this,” Gadkari told TOI.
Three expressways, green corridors to be completed in 3 years; 22 to be built at ₹3 lakh crore: Gadkari

The Delhi-Mumbai expressway will reduce travel time between Delhi and Mumbai from 24 hours to 13 hours, says the road transport and highways minister
Hindu Also reported by •Mid-Day

