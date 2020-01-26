2023 deadline: Drive from Delhi to Mumbai in 12 hours

Sunday, 26 January 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Exactly three years from now, you will be able to drive down from Delhi to Mumbai in 12 hours, road transport minister Nitin Gadkari said. “January 26, 2023 has been set as the deadline for the Delhi-Mumbai expressway and there will be no compromise on this,” Gadkari told TOI. 👓 View full article

