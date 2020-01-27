Turkey quake toll reaches 36

Monday, 27 January 2020 () Ankara, Jan 27 (IANS) The death toll from a massive 6.5-magnitude earthquake that jolted eastern Turkey last week has increased to 36 with 1,607 people injured, authorities said.
