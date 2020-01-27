Turkey quake toll reaches 36

2 days ago < > Embed Credit: Oneindia - Published Turkey: Several dead, hundreds injured as 6.5 magnitude quake strikes| OneIndia News 01:15 An earthquake hit eastern Turkey at 8.55 pm local time on Friday. At least 18 people are believed dead and hundreds are injured. The toll may rise. The quake struck east Turkey's Elazig province. Officials said that at least 30 buildings collapsed due to the tremors. The 6.5 magnitude earthquake was...