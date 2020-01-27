Global  

Turkey quake toll reaches 36

Sify Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Ankara, Jan 27 (IANS) The death toll from a massive 6.5-magnitude earthquake that jolted eastern Turkey last week has increased to 36 with 1,607 people injured, authorities said.
News video: Turkey: Several dead, hundreds injured as 6.5 magnitude quake strikes| OneIndia News

Turkey: Several dead, hundreds injured as 6.5 magnitude quake strikes| OneIndia News 01:15

 An earthquake hit eastern Turkey at 8.55 pm local time on Friday. At least 18 people are believed dead and hundreds are injured. The toll may rise. The quake struck east Turkey's Elazig province. Officials said that at least 30 buildings collapsed due to the tremors. The 6.5 magnitude earthquake was...

At Least 36 Killed In Turkey After 6.8 Magnitude Earthquake [Video]At Least 36 Killed In Turkey After 6.8 Magnitude Earthquake

The initial quake struck in eastern Turkey, about 340 miles east of the capital of Ankara.

Rescue efforts under way after deadly quake rattles east Turkey [Video]Rescue efforts under way after deadly quake rattles east Turkey

Magnitude 6.8 quake hits Elazig and Malatya provinces, killing 31 and injuring more than 1,000.

Turkey quake toll reaches 22

*Ankara:* The death toll from the massive earthquake measuring 6.8 on the Richter scale that jolted eastern Turkey has increased to 22, the government said on...
Mid-Day

Turkey quake toll reaches 22 (3rd Lead)

Ankara, Jan 25 (IANS) The death toll from the massive earthquake measuring 6.8 on the Richter scale that jolted eastern Turkey has increased to 22, the...
Sify

