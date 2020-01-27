Global  

#RIPKobeBryant: Ranveer Singh, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor and other celebs mourn the death of the NBA legend

Bollywood Life Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
#RIPKobeBryant: Bollywood celebs Ranveer Singh, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor and others mourn the death of the NBA legend Kobe Bryant. Check out the whole story to find out more
News video: N.Y. Knicks Statement On Death Of NBA Icon Kobe Bryant

N.Y. Knicks Statement On Death Of NBA Icon Kobe Bryant 00:37

 New York Knicks head coach Mike Miller talks about the sudden death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant in a helicopter crash outside of Los Angeles this morning.

Recent related videos from verified sources

REACTION: NBA Legend Kobe Bryant Remembered in Mississippi [Video]REACTION: NBA Legend Kobe Bryant Remembered in Mississippi

WATCH: MSU head coach Vic Schaefer, Ole Miss head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin and fans react to the death of ex-NBA star Kobe Bryant.

Milwaukee mourns the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant [Video]Milwaukee mourns the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant and one of his daughters were among the nine people killed in a helicopter crash in southern California on Sunday, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver confirmed.

Recent related news from verified sources

Kobe Bryant's Helicopter Crashed Into Mountain Because of Heavy Fog

Many are mourning the sudden death of the NBA legend on Sunday, January 26, with Michael Jordan sharing some touching words to remember Kobe and his contribution...
AceShowbiz

Barack Obama Remembers Kobe Bryant, Calls Kobe & Gianna's Deaths Heartbreaking

Barack Obama‘s friendship with Kobe Bryant goes back to his time in the White House, and now, he has issued a statement about the tragic death of the NBA...
Just Jared Also reported by •Daily StarCTV News

