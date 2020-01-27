Global  

Govt to sell 100% stake in Air India

Sify Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Management control of the airline would also be transferred to the successful bidder.
News video: Govt to sell entire stake in Air India; Congress hits out at Modi Govt

Govt to sell entire stake in Air India; Congress hits out at Modi Govt 02:35

 Congress leader Kapil Sibal has lashed out at the Modi government over its decision to sell 100% stakes in Air India.

Recent related news from verified sources

Govt invites bid to sell Air India along with Air India Express & AISATS

New Delhi, Jan 27 (IANS) In its second attempt to sell national carrier, the government on Monday invited expression of interest (EoI) from prospective buyers...
Sify Also reported by •Khaleej TimesHindu

India announces plans to sell entire stake in Air India

India said on Monday it plans to sell its entire stake in Air India [AIN.UL], in a revised push to sell its national carrier after an initial attempt to sell a...
Reuters India Also reported by •RIA Nov.HinduSeattle Times

Tweets about this

Leaf_lover26

Leaf_lover RT @Polytikle: BJP Govt. Calls Bid to Sell Out 100% Stake in Air India! RT for Ambani, Like for Adani. Comment for others. 5 minutes ago

sidmoh575

Sidharth RT @joe_sameer: Huge!!! Govt to sell 100 per cent stake in Air India; issues bid document - Times of India https://t.co/WZvNDygn6J 5 minutes ago

SuranjanPati5

Suranjan Pati RT @cpimlliberation: BJP Govt. Calls Bid to Sell Out 100% Stake in Air India! Public Infrastructure Being Sold Out to Benefit Crony Corpor… 5 minutes ago

anjdayal

Anjana Dayal de Prewitt RT @ASg1956: Air India disinvestment process restarts today https://t.co/4b0RSr5f8R Shame On This #MoShGovt Which Can't Safeguard Our Gov… 17 minutes ago

BomBolenath

ഏവി RT @SwamyBhakt: Govt to sell 100 pc stake in Air India; issues bid document Selling Air India is like selling family silver as raised by G… 19 minutes ago

Gander_News_b4

Business and Marketing News Govt to sell 100% stake in Air India; sets March 17 as deadline for bids https://t.co/PMQqqEmYFZ via @circleboom 20 minutes ago

cmjha2013

C M Jha Govt to sell entire stake in Air India; Congress hits out at Modi Govt https://t.co/Ngci9AzSCZ Sent from Hindustan Times Android App. 21 minutes ago

groupNXT

NXTGroup The government of #India today has invited bids to sell 100% stake in Air India for the second time, after a failed… https://t.co/jNUgSKnX7o 36 minutes ago

