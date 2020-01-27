Wuhan virus will have no impact on India's economy? Think again

golden namu RT @TODAYonline: Wuhan virus: Workers, students returning to Singapore from China will have to take mandated 14-day leave of absence https:… 3 minutes ago Iamhongkonger1111 RT @joshuawongcf: 13/ It worries me to see this highly contagious Wuhan-virus have infected people in Europe, and I fear there will be more… 8 minutes ago Atiqah Kassim RT @TODAYonline: Wuhan virus: Some workers, students returning to Singapore from China will have to take mandated 14-day leave of absence h… 12 minutes ago S3v3N 7女 RT @danharris: If the Chinese government had not hid and lied for the first few weeks of the virus, this would not have happened. How much… 14 minutes ago kldetto RT @WSkywatch: Only time will tell if this is being hyped up or if it's as dire as some reports are saying. Stay vigilant and it wouldn't b… 15 minutes ago ʸᵒᵒᵇᶦ RT @wenqinglesbian: q: what wish do you want to come true the most? sjy: currently my wish is that everyone will be safe & healthy. becaus… 25 minutes ago ♡ - rest - RT @ChannelNewsAsia: JUST IN: Students and teachers returning from China to Singapore will have to take a leave of absence, says MOE #Wuhan… 27 minutes ago Dan Harris If the Chinese government had not hid and lied for the first few weeks of the virus, this would not have happened.… https://t.co/wJKG1t3EO3 29 minutes ago