China coronavirus toll reaches 80, 2,744 infected

Sify Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Beijing, Jan 27 (IANS) Chinese health authorities on Monday said that 80 people have died due to the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) outbreak in the country, with 2,744 confirmed cases.
Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Kashmir shutdown: 2G data services, broadband restored in the Valley| OneIndia News

Kashmir shutdown: 2G data services, broadband restored in the Valley| OneIndia News 03:04

 Republic Day Chief Guest Brazilian President Bolsonaro gets ceremonial welcome, 2G mobile services restored in Kashmir with restrictions, Shaheen Bagh becomes Delhi Assembly battleground, Kapil Mishra sticks by 'India versus Pakistan' tweet, China Coronavirus toll rises to 41, 11 Indians kept under...

