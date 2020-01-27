China coronavirus toll reaches 80, 2,744 infected

Monday, 27 January 2020 () Beijing, Jan 27 (IANS) Chinese health authorities on Monday said that 80 people have died due to the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) outbreak in the country, with 2,744 confirmed cases.
