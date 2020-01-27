Coronavirus death toll climbs to 80 in China
Monday, 27 January 2020 (
1 hour ago)
Beijing [China], Jan 27 (ANI): Death toll from the deadly coronavirus rose to 80 in China with 2,744 confirmed cases of the disease reported from the country on Monday.
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
-817 seconds ago < > Embed
China's new coronavirus claims more lives in China, as global efforts continue to contain the outbreak. Schools in China and Hong Kong have been delayed to try to contain the virus, while China's 'exclusion zone' of cities on lockdown continue to widen. Jayson Albano reports. China coronavirus death toll climbs to 80 01:49
Recent related videos from verified sources
China's President Says Country Faces 'Grave Situation'
President Xi Jinping said China faces a “grave situation” with the coronavirus outbreak. According to Reuters, the death toll jumped to 42 during the Lunar New Year celebrations. Hong Kong declared..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32 Published 6 hours ago
Death Toll From Chinese Mystery Virus Rises To 56
The coronavirus outbreak that began in the central Chinese city of Wuhan has killed 56 people in China.
According to Reuters, the virus has also infected more than 2,000 globally, most of them in..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:38 Published 10 hours ago
Recent related news from verified sources
You Might Like
Tweets about this