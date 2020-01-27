Global  

Coronavirus death toll climbs to 80 in China

Monday, 27 January 2020
Beijing [China], Jan 27 (ANI): Death toll from the deadly coronavirus rose to 80 in China with 2,744 confirmed cases of the disease reported from the country on Monday.
News video: China coronavirus death toll climbs to 80

China coronavirus death toll climbs to 80 01:49

 China's new coronavirus claims more lives in China, as global efforts continue to contain the outbreak. Schools in China and Hong Kong have been delayed to try to contain the virus, while China's 'exclusion zone' of cities on lockdown continue to widen. Jayson Albano reports.

China's President Says Country Faces 'Grave Situation' [Video]China's President Says Country Faces 'Grave Situation'

President Xi Jinping said China faces a “grave situation” with the coronavirus outbreak. According to Reuters, the death toll jumped to 42 during the Lunar New Year celebrations. Hong Kong declared..

Death Toll From Chinese Mystery Virus Rises To 56 [Video]Death Toll From Chinese Mystery Virus Rises To 56

The coronavirus outbreak that began in the central Chinese city of Wuhan has killed 56 people in China. According to Reuters, the virus has also infected more than 2,000 globally, most of them in..

Fifth Case Of Coronavirus In US Occurs As Death Toll Climbs In China

Possibly thousands of infected individuals in China
Death toll rises to 56 as China reports nearly 2,000 cases of Coronavirus

The death toll from a new virus in China has risen to 56 with 1,975 total cases reported, as China's leader called the accelerating spread of the disease a grave...
CTV News

