Nirbhaya: Convict Mukesh Kumar seeks urgent hearing in SC against rejection of mercy plea

IndiaTimes Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Death row convict in the 2012 Nirbhaya murder and gang rape case Mukesh Kumar Singh on Monday moved the Supreme Court seeking urgent hearing on his plea against dismissal of his mercy petition by the President. The 32-year-old Singh's mercy plea was dismissed by President Ram Nath Kovind on January 17.
