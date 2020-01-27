Global  

Delhi Police book Sharjeel Imam for sedition

Mid-Day Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
The Crime Branch of Delhi police on Sunday booked Sharjeel Imam, the co-ordinator of Shaheen Bagh protests, for his controversial "cut off Assam from India" speech that he allegedly made a few days ago at the protest site.

Imam has been slapped with charges of sedition and inciting enmity between communities under Sections...
