nrcprotest.in Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad is coming to Kodungallur for the Azadi March protest against the CAA-NRC At 4… https://t.co/2CxsbqlzS0 7 hours ago Lu 🌹 RT @ThePeopleOfIN: Bhim Army Chief Chandra Shekhar Azad just detained by Hyderabad police — that too on the day that we brought into force… 9 hours ago syed Maaz RT @JustHydThings: (1/2) Finally Hyderabad Police after night long drama dropped Bhim Army Chief Chandra Shekhar Azad at RGI Airport and fo… 23 hours ago Ghulam M Khan RT @ttindia: .@BhimArmyChief Chandra Shekhar Azad was detained on Sunday in Hyderabad where he was to address a meeting against the #CAA an… 2 days ago MIKhanMewati Azad detained in Hyderabad https://t.co/jY5NK3Ge82 -Shared via TheTelegraph 2 days ago बाबा बतोलेबाज़ RT @DesiPoliticks: #FreeBhimArmyChief Hyderabad Police arrested @BhimArmyChief Bhim Army Chief Chandra Shekhar Azad while he came to addres… 2 days ago Sonu Kumar RT @katariavikas1: Bhim Army Chief Chandra Shekhar Azad just detained by Hyderabad police — that too on the day that we brought into force… 2 days ago K.RAGAVAN.. Bhim army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad sent back to Delhi by Hyderabad Police https://t.co/lb9CIjZEFT via @dna @dna 2 days ago