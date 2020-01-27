Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Chandrashekhar Azad Ravan > Bhim army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad sent back to Delhi by Hyderabad Police

Bhim army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad sent back to Delhi by Hyderabad Police

DNA Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad who was detained by the Hyderabad Police on Sunday has been sent back to Delhi on Monday morning.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Action against 1 lakh since Delhi polls announcement: Chief Electoral Officer [Video]Action against 1 lakh since Delhi polls announcement: Chief Electoral Officer

Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singha ddressed media ahead of Assembly polls. Singh said that actions have been taken against 96,355 people under Delhi Police Act and 6001 people under Excise..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:08Published

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad joins the protest at Shaheen Bagh [Video]Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad joins the protest at Shaheen Bagh

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad joins the protest at Shaheen Bagh

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 02:08Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Telangana: Bhim army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad detained by Hyderabad Police

The lawyer and Ambedkarite activist was in Hyderabad to address a gathering of students of TISS
DNA

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad detained ahead of anti-CAA meet in Hyderabad

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad was detained in Hyderabad on Sunday (January 26) hours before he was scheduled to participate in a protest against the...
Zee News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

nrcprotest_in

nrcprotest.in Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad is coming to Kodungallur for the Azadi March protest against the CAA-NRC At 4… https://t.co/2CxsbqlzS0 7 hours ago

PurpleAuror

Lu 🌹 RT @ThePeopleOfIN: Bhim Army Chief Chandra Shekhar Azad just detained by Hyderabad police — that too on the day that we brought into force… 9 hours ago

syedMaaz3

syed Maaz RT @JustHydThings: (1/2) Finally Hyderabad Police after night long drama dropped Bhim Army Chief Chandra Shekhar Azad at RGI Airport and fo… 23 hours ago

gmk_86

Ghulam M Khan RT @ttindia: .@BhimArmyChief Chandra Shekhar Azad was detained on Sunday in Hyderabad where he was to address a meeting against the #CAA an… 2 days ago

MIKhan29503357

MIKhanMewati Azad detained in Hyderabad https://t.co/jY5NK3Ge82 -Shared via TheTelegraph 2 days ago

PRamfal

बाबा बतोलेबाज़ RT @DesiPoliticks: #FreeBhimArmyChief Hyderabad Police arrested @BhimArmyChief Bhim Army Chief Chandra Shekhar Azad while he came to addres… 2 days ago

Sonustar2611

Sonu Kumar RT @katariavikas1: Bhim Army Chief Chandra Shekhar Azad just detained by Hyderabad police — that too on the day that we brought into force… 2 days ago

write2ragavan

K.RAGAVAN.. Bhim army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad sent back to Delhi by Hyderabad Police https://t.co/lb9CIjZEFT via @dna @dna 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.