Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

As coronavirus outbreak troubles China, Indians are searching for 'Corona beer virus'

DNA Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
It may surprise you but terms like, 'Coronavirus beer', 'Corona virus beer' and 'Virus corona beer' have been trending in the last few days.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus outbreak: China's neighbours brace for economic impact

Coronavirus outbreak: China's neighbours brace for economic impact 06:06

 Asian economies brace for a tough year as China deals with the latest coronavirus outbreak.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Local Corona Virus Scare [Video]Local Corona Virus Scare

Madeline McClain reports on a local Corona Virus case reported in Kansas and what one doctor says to do to stay alert and safe.

Credit: KQTVPublished

Jack Ma Donates $14.4 Million to Battle Coronavirus [Video]Jack Ma Donates $14.4 Million to Battle Coronavirus

Jack Ma Donates $14.4 Million to Battle Coronavirus The virus has affected over 6,000 in China and left 132 people dead. Outside of China, there have been over 80 reported cases of Coronavirus. The..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:00Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Searches for "corona beer virus" jump amid coronavirus outbreak

The coronavirus and Corona beer are not connected.
CBS News Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldNewsyWorldNewsWealth Dailycbs4.comUSATODAY.comSify

Coronavirus Outbreak: Centre begins process to evacuate Indians from China

Several airports in the country have also started making screening arrangements regarding the awareness and prevention of coronavirus.
DNA


Tweets about this

ReFintech

ReFintech I have also maintained that bitcoin is a leading indicator of troubles in China because it is a "safe haven asset"… https://t.co/3tfG2NkdPv 3 hours ago

Bizniz203

Bizniz20 [#HODL] RT @cryptojacknews: bitcoin is a leading indicator of troubles in China because it is a “safe haven asset” and “flight capital.” Bitcoin Is… 2 days ago

cryptojacknews

CRYPTOJACKNEWS bitcoin is a leading indicator of troubles in China because it is a “safe haven asset” and “flight capital.” Bitcoi… https://t.co/fiKgXytO7P 2 days ago

CryptoPodcast1

Crypto Podcast RT @dna: As coronavirus outbreak troubles China, Indians are searching for 'Corona beer virus' https://t.co/Tu5GToNxV3 2 days ago

dna

DNA As coronavirus outbreak troubles China, Indians are searching for 'Corona beer virus' https://t.co/Tu5GToNxV3 2 days ago

gogoyout

gogoyout https://t.co/dNcha003kH As coronavirus outbreak troubles China, Indians are searching for 'Corona beer virus'… https://t.co/nlOnmpfaHB 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.