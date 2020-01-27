Global  

Shaheen Bagh textbook case of a few hundred trying to suppress silent majority: Ravi Shankar Prasad

IndiaTimes Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Union minister and BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday alleged that Delhi's Shaheen Bagh protest is emerging as "a textbook case of a few hundred people trying to suppress the silent majority". He claimed that those trying to fragment India are getting cover at Shaheen Bagh protest where the tricolours are being waived.
News video: Shaheen Bagh instigating people against Modi: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Shaheen Bagh instigating people against Modi: Ravi Shankar Prasad 03:59

 Shaheen Bagh instigating people against Modi: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Recent related news from verified sources

Shaheen Bagh offering platform to ‘tukde tukde’ gang: Ravi Shankar Prasad


Indian Express

Chidambaram slams Shah, says only those who despise Mahatma would want to 'get rid of Shaheen Bagh'

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram hit out at Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday for his alleged remarks against Shaheen Bagh protesters, saying only those who...
IndiaTimes

